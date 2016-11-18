Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff
Fri, 11/18/2016 - 12:26pm | Rick Danzl
Major Tom McDowell with help from The Salvation Army Champaign Citadel Corps Band hosted a Kettle Kickoff at the Salvation Army Red Shield Center on Market Street in Champaign Friday for bell-ringers before they set up the Red Kettles for the first time this season.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
