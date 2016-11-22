MJs Minute: Diane Gottheil
Tue, 11/22/2016 - 7:00am | Jim Rossow
Twenty-two years ago, Diane Gottheil and her late husband Fred started Josh’s Fund, which is still going strong today. Diane stopped by The News-Gazette on Monday to chat with our Marcus Jackson about what has turned out to be an amazing project.
Videographer/Producer:
Mike Goebel/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
11/22/2016
-
11/15/2016
-
11/8/2016
-
11/1/2016
-
10/25/2016
-
10/18/2016
-
10/11/2016
-
10/4/2016
-
9/27/2016
-
9/20/2016
-
9/13/2016
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.