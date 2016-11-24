Illini Recap: Mountaineers press too much
Illinois coach John Groce and players Te'Jon Lucas, Tracy Abrams and Michael Finke discuss the Illini's loss to No. 19 West Virginia in the NIT Season Tip-Off semifinals.
In trying to support his argument about how difficult he knew this WVU game was going to be, John Groce said in the post game interview:
"We've been preparing for this game since August."
And all I could think of was this -- "Wow! You've been preparing for that game since August and that was the best you had to offer on the court?"
Seriously, if you circle a key game in August and begin practicing things that were supposed to prepare your team for that game then wouldn't you expect a far better result than the absolute trash heap performance that a non-injured experience laden Illini team delivered following an embarrassing loss to Winthrop? I'm very disenchanted with this head coach. He is quick to "give the opponent credit" when he gets beat. He talks continuously about effort. After games are over, he looks at the stat sheet to tell us the most glaring statistic that stands out to identify what we already know to be true. But what he doesn't do is coach the team on how to be better basketball players that counter the strengths of the opponent. He doesn't make halftime adjustments that result in his team performing better. He just expects our players to utilize effort and human will to grind out a victory. Well I'm sorry, but high quality college coaching requires so much more than desire. It requires strategy and execution. John Groce simply lacks the capacity to respond strategically in the heat of battle.
