Richey: One stat needed to understand Illini loss to West Virginia
Thu, 11/24/2016 - 7:48pm | Scott Richey
Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Illinois' 89-57 loss to No. 19 West Virginia on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Turnovers told the tale.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
