Richey: Not enough stops — or offense — for Illinois
Richey: Not enough stops — or offense — for Illinois

Fri, 11/25/2016 - 5:18pm | Scott Richey

Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down Illinois' 72-61 loss to No. 25 Florida State in the third-place game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
