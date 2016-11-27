Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, November 27, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Urbana 21-year-old shot and killed

'The Nutcracker' owl takes flight
| Subscribe

'The Nutcracker' owl takes flight

Sun, 11/27/2016 - 7:00am | Mike Goebel

Take an up-close look at the big surprise from Champaign Urbana Ballet's 2015 run of "The Nutcracker," a large snow owl that takes flight. It's back for the 2016 show, which kicks off this weekend.

Videographer/Producer: 
Darrell Hoemann
Loading Video...
Sections (2):News, Local
Topics (1):Theater

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments