'The Nutcracker' owl takes flight
Sun, 11/27/2016 - 7:00am | Mike Goebel
Take an up-close look at the big surprise from Champaign Urbana Ballet's 2015 run of "The Nutcracker," a large snow owl that takes flight. It's back for the 2016 show, which kicks off this weekend.
Videographer/Producer:
Darrell Hoemann
