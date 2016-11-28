Mahomet Police stop Dracy Pendleton

This video, supplied by the Mahomet Police Deptartment and edited for time, shows Mahomet officer Ryan Rich's traffic stop of Dracy Clint Pendleton on May 7, 2016. After receiving a written warning, Pendleton drives off while yelling at the officer. It triggered a weeklong incident that ended with Pendleton's death in southern Illinois.

Videographer/Producer: Mahomet Police video