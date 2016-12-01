Indoor snowball fight
Thu, 12/01/2016 - 3:58pm | John Dixon
Old-fashioned fun, with a twist - About 50 residents and staff of Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana had an indoor snowball fight.
Videographer/Producer:
John Dixon
Loading Video...
