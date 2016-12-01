Missy the Singing Dog, Josh the Barking Oboist

Heidi Schwarz, owner of Missy, a 7-year-old german shepherd, attempts to get Missy to bark during the Illinois Wind Orchestra's rendition of "Playfello" and "Whistling Farm Boy", both songs having been performed by writer and conductor Henry Fillmore's dog "Mike" in 1929. At the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.

Videographer/Producer: Robin Scholz