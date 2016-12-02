Anthony Meads sentencing
Fri, 12/02/2016 - 4:59pm | Rick Danzl
A Champaign man twice convicted of killing an innocent bystander in northwest Champaign four years ago has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder. The sentence that Judge Tom Difanis handed Anthony Meads on Friday for the July 4, 2012, murder of Desirae Austin is five years less than what he gave Meads three years ago.
