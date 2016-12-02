Illini Preview: 'They'll put pressure on you'

Illinois guards Malcolm Hill and Jalen Coleman-Lands discuss the challenge presented by Saturday's game against VCU in Miami while touching on the benefits and just what went right in the losing streak-snapping win against North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

From Hill about facing VCU: "I think we've got a good feel for how VCU is as a team. They're a really good team and really physical, which is good for us because Florida State and West Virginia, they were really physical. It will be a nice challenge for us.

"They press, but it's not nearly as physical as West Virginia. That's just a different level of pressing. They'll put pressure on you, though. They heat the ball up. What we've got to do is just take care of the ball to the best of our ability."

And from Coleman-Lands on the N.C. State win: "Honestly, I think our thing was just getting stops. Offensively, we have a lot of guys who are capable of scoring the ball. When we're an offensive threat and defensive threat — with us playing defense — we think we can beat anybody.

"We've got a lot of people on our team capable of scoring 20, 25 — whatever the case may be. Being as versatile as possible allows us to get good shots, good quality shots."

Videographer/Producer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette