Tuscola Christmastown Parade 2016
Sat, 12/03/2016 - 2:12pm | Heather Coit
Children scramble for candy thrown from floats and vehicles in the heart of Tuscola during the town's Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. The parade was just one of many activities included in Tuscola's weekend-long Christmastown event.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
