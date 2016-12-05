Daily Bread Soup Kitchen move
Mon, 12/05/2016 - 4:28pm | Heather Coit
Bob Goss, of the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, offers a tour of the soup kitchen's new location on 118 N. First St. as movers continue bringing equipment and supplies from the current location at New Covenant Fellowship in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.