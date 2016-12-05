Illini Preview: Extending winning streak would be 'nice'
Mon, 12/05/2016 - 7:28pm | Scott Richey
A trio of Illinois guards hit on several topics before returning to action Tuesday against IUPUI. Tracy Abrams discusses the import of a pair of consecutive wins and Malcolm Hill hits on the defensive improvements and possibility of extending the winning streak, while Jalen Coleman-Lands breaks down the key to the Illini's best offensive look.
