N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 2
Mon, 12/05/2016 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow
St. Joseph-Ogden is 2-0 despite playing without its leading scorer and reigning N-G All-Area Player of the Year Brandon Trimble. The defending state champs take over the top spot in sports editor Matt Daniels' weekly rankings.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
