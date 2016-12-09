Illini Preview: 'No secret' Chippewas guards tough to stop
Fri, 12/09/2016 - 4:18pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce and senior guard Malcolm Hill discuss the challenge that will be stopping Central Michigan guards Marcus Keene and Braylon Rayson, while Illini sophomore guard D.J. Williams touches on the challenge of coming off the bench for irregular minutes.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.