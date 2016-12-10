Illini Recap: 'Maybe our most complete performance'
Sat, 12/10/2016 - 6:58pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce highlights what he considered key factors in his team's win against Central Michigan, while sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams hits on the Illini's defense and sixth-year center Mike Thorne Jr. discusses Illinois' rebounding advantage.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
