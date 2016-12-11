Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Getting Personal: Myla Munro
Sun, 12/11/2016 - 12:00am | Heather Coit

Myla Munro, Earth Partners Ag Literacy  coordinator at Champaign County Farm Bureau  is being recognized locally and nationally for her ag work with teens.

Videographer/Producer: 
Heather Coit
