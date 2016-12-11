Wired in: Paul Braun
Sun, 12/11/2016 - 12:00am | Heather Coit
Paul Braun, Materials Science and Engineering professor of chemistry and director of Materials Research Lab, refers to his monitor, which shows miniature lenses that can be made flat while making them work like curved lenses.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
Comments
