Urbana's Leal School Caroling Concert
Thu, 12/15/2016 - 3:48pm | John Dixon
Leal School 5th grade students performed a caroling concert at Lincoln Square in Urbana on Thursday Dec. 15, 2016. The students made stops throughout Urbana, including the Florida House Apartments, Amber Glen and Clark Lindsey senior living centers.
Videographer/Producer:
John Dixon
