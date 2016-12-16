Illini Preview: 'I'm super excited'
Fri, 12/16/2016 - 11:50am | Scott Richey
Illinois returns to action Saturday at Chicago's United Center against BYU. That game could also mark the debut of redshirt freshman forward Kipper Nichols, who discusses his time off the court the last year. Illini redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke touches on this week's lighter schedule, and sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams shares a few thoughts on BYU and playing in his hometown one more time.
