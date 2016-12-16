VIDEO: UI union workers carol for a contract
Fri, 12/16/2016 - 6:13pm | Heather Coit
Members and supporters of SEIU Local 73 continue their focus on a fair contract and fair wages with the University of Illinois by singing holiday carols with a twist on lyrics in front of the Illinois president's house in Urbana on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
