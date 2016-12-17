State Street fire in Champaign
Sat, 12/17/2016 - 10:30pm | John Dixon
Champaign firefighters worked through cold temperatures and icing conditions to put out a two-alarm fire at and an apartment house, at 611 S State Street on Saturday Dec. 17, 2016. The fire was reported at 8:55 p.m. and was struck at 10:28 p.m. No injuries were reported, but several pets were missing.
Videographer/Producer:
John Dixon
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.