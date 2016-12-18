Illini Recap: Post play key for UI and BYU
Sun, 12/18/2016 - 12:41am | Scott Richey
Illinois point guard Tracy Abrams touches on the the team's ability to work the ball inside to its post players, center Maverick Morgan dicusses BYU's Eric Mika and Illini coach John Groce stresses the importance of some of his veteran players, Morgan, included in Saturday's win against the Cougars.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
