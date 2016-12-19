Oakwood middle-schooler gets tips from pros

Sam Howie, 13, of Danville, who has cystic fibrosis, was among a group of 14 children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation who got to meet back-to-back NBA MVP Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors last week in Oakland, Calif. The group got to watch the Warriors' shootaround, meet the team and coaches, and take in a 103-90 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Videographer/Producer: Provided by Golden State Warriors