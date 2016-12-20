Cop Cash
Tue, 12/20/2016 - 2:12pm | John Dixon
Danville police spread some holiday cheer Tuesday by randomly stopping people who were obeying traffic laws and handing them $100 bills. The Danville Police Association donated the $3,000 given away to 30 lucky drivers throughout the day.
