Daily Bread Soup Kitchen Grand Opening
Tue, 12/20/2016 - 3:17pm | Heather Coit
Lunch-time and invited guests celebrate the grand opening of Daily Break at its new First Street location in Champaign on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. The soup kitchen formally opened its doors during a ribbon-cutting and served hot meals there for the first time.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
Loading Video...
