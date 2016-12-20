Illini Preview: 'It's got a lot of tradition behind it'
Tue, 12/20/2016 - 11:35am | Scott Richey
Illinois center Maverick Morgan shares a few thoughts on the Illini's win against BYU, point guard Tracy Abrams discusses the upcoming Braggin' Rights game against Missouri — including his last time playing the Tigers — and Malcolm Hill breaks down where Illinois is at with the nonconference portion of the season coming to a close Wednesday.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
