Illini Preview: 'It's one loss'
Fri, 12/30/2016 - 1:55pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce and guards Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill reflect on Tuesday's loss at Maryland, while fellow guard Tracy Abrams looks ahead to Sunday's Big Ten home opener against Ohio State. The Illini and Buckeyes play at 6 p.m. at State Farm Center.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
