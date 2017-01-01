Illini Recap: 'Showed some toughness'
Sun, 01/01/2017 - 11:04pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's change in mindset in its win against Ohio State, while Buckeyes coach Thad Matta points out what went wrong for his squad. Then, Illini guard Tracy Abrams shares his thoughts on his team's resiliency, Michael Finke highlights Leron Black's big game on the board and Malcolm Hill hits on the importance of the win.
