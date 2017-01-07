Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Richey: Some moral victories, but not a win
Sat, 01/07/2017 - 8:41pm | Scott Richey

Beat writer Scott Richey gives a rundown of Illinois' 96-80 loss at No. 25 Indiana — the second straight road loss in Big Ten play for the Illini.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
