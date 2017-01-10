Illini Preview: 'There's going to be some changes'

Illinois coach John Groce previews his team's matchup with Michigan and notes the Illini might look different against the Wolverines in terms of their rotation. Freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas starts off the players' section with thoughts on Illinois' defense — both in the second half against Indiana and moving forward — while Kipper Nichols discusses his increased playing time and Malcolm Hill touches on the two freshmen and the "must win" aspect of Wednesday's game.

Videographer/Producer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette