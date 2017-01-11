Illini Recap: 'That was good for tonight'
Wed, 01/11/2017 - 11:57pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's victory against Michigan that moved the Illini to 2-2 in the Big Ten with Maryland headed to Champaign on Saturday. Maverick Morgan shares what Te'Jon Lucas and Kipper Nichols bring to the court, while the two Illini freshmen highlight what they feel their roles will be moving forward. Michigan coach John Beilein wraps things up with his thoughts on the game.
