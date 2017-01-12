CPD on arrest in Rakim Vineyard murder
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 12:31pm | John Dixon
Champaign Police press conference held to update the public on the July 2014 homicide investigation of Rakim Vineyard, and the arrests of Joshu'ah K. Young, of Urbana, wanted for Vineyard's murder, and his friend Tyrone Franklin, wanted for the November murder of Robert Lee Brown in Urbana.
Videographer/Producer:
John Dixon
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.