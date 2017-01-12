VIDEO: No one hurt in Tolono house fire
Thu, 01/12/2017 - 3:45pm | Rick Danzl
Firefighters work to contain a blaze Tuesday at 211 W. Linden St in Tolono. Tolono firefighters were assisted by crews from Savoy, Pesotum, Philo and Sadorus. Tolono Assistant Fire Chief Chris Humer said there were no injuries, but the garage is a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
