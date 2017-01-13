Illini Preview: 'Make sure our defense is way better'
Fri, 01/13/2017 - 2:50pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce touches once more on the Illini's win against Michigan before diving into a look at the challenge Maryland will present Saturday. Malcolm Hill highlights how Te'Jon Lucas impacts the team, while Lucas discusses defense against the Terrapins and Maverick Morgan details his progression between last season and this season.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
