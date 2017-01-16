Illini Preview: 'Expecting a fight'
Mon, 01/16/2017 - 12:59pm | Scott Richey
Hear from several Illini, as Maverick Morgan discusses Tuesday's matchup with No. 21 Purdue and Tracy Abrams touches on his struggles of late. Then, Leron Black shares some thoughts on going up against the Boilermakers' Caleb Swanigan, while Te'Jon Lucas talks about learning from his mistakes.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
