Highlights from The Great Cover Up 25
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 7:00am | Niko Dugan
Some of the performances from The Great Cover Up 25, held in January 2016 at The Accord in downtown Champaign, where local bands masquerade as their favorite national acts for charity. The 26th edition gets underway this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in the same venue.
