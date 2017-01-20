Illini Preview: 'Channel that emotion'
Fri, 01/20/2017 - 12:17pm | Scott Richey
Illinois guard Tracy Abrams touches on the Illini's road woes, Michael Finke talks about maintaining a positive approach even in the midst of a rough stretch and Malcolm Hill discusses playing Michigan again so quickly and the necessity to have a consistent offense.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
