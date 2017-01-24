Illini Preview: 'We're facing a little adversity'

Illinois coach John Groce looks back at Saturday's loss at Michigan and ahead to Wednesday's home game against Iowa. Point guard Tracy Abrams shares his thoughts on the Illini's consistency — or lackthereof — while Malcolm Hill touches on how the team is handling its most recent losses and how he's handling a stouter Big Ten defense. Michael Finke wraps it up with thoughts on the importance of the Iowa game and an update on his injured foot.

Videographer/Producer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette