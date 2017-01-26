Illini Recap: 'The start's huge'

Illinois coach John Groce shares a few thoughts on his team's win against Iowa, while Michael Finke talks about getting the victory after a strong start to the game. Te'Jon Lucas discusses the first start of his career, Malcolm Hill breaks down guarding Iowa's Peter Jok and Hawkeyes' coach Fran McCaffery touches on his team's slow start and Finke's impact on the game.

Videographer/Producer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette