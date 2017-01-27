Illini Preview: 'Make sure we execute'
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 11:26am | Scott Richey
Illinois' Te'Jon Lucas touches on Wednesday's win against Iowa and Saturday's matchup with Penn State, while Michael Finke discusses the importance of a good start and facing off against the Nittany Lions' bigs and Maverick Morgan shares his thoughts on the necessary combination of effort and execution.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.