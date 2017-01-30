Illini Preview: 'They make you earn everything'
Mon, 01/30/2017 - 9:09pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce discusses his team's Tuesday showdown with No. 10 Wisconsin, while guards Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams go into more depth about the Badgers. Sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands wraps it up sharing his thoughts on the answer the Illini are searching for and his better second half Saturday at Penn State.
