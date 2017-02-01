Lovie, Illini sign 24 players
Wed, 02/01/2017 - 8:35pm | Matt Daniels
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith discusses recruiting on Wednesday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium after Smith and the Illini signed 24 players for the Class of 2017, Smith's first recruiting class at Illinois.
Videographer/Producer:
Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette
