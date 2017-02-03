Illini Preview: 'Have to keep that hope'
Fri, 02/03/2017 - 5:05pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce discusses Saturday's game against Minnesota, while Malcolm Hill touches on the need to stay positive plus the Illini offense and falling behind early in multiple games. Jalen Coleman-Lands finishes with his thoughts on a more uptempo look for Illinois again.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
