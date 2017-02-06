Those Who Served: Delmar Burgin
Mon, 02/06/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Lt. Col. Delmar E. Burgin of Monticello, one of a handful remaining from his WWII unit who served with the 78th Infantry Division in Germany talks about his first experience shooting at a live target. At his home in Monticello on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.