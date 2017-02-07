Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini Recap: 'We bought into playing 40 minutes'
Illini Recap: 'We bought into playing 40 minutes'

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 11:40pm | Scott Richey

Hear from Illinois coach John Groce along with Michael Finke, Malcolm Hill and Te'Jon Lucas — all double-digit scorers Tuesday night — following the Illini's road win against Northwestern.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
