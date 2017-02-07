MJs Minute: Tim Sinclair
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 9:00am | Jim Rossow
The Illini basketball P.A. announcer stopped by our studios to chat with Marcus Jackson, calling his current role at State Farm Center a 'dream come true.'
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
2/7/2017
-
1/31/2017
-
1/24/2017
-
1/17/2017
-
1/10/2017
-
12/27/2016
-
12/13/2016
-
12/6/2016
-
11/29/2016
-
11/22/2016
-
11/15/2016
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.