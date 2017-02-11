Lovie previews spring ball
Sat, 02/11/2017 - 7:33am | Matt Daniels
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith talked about reasons why the Illini will start spring practice on Valentine's Day, how the depth is across the program and other topics ahead of Tuesday's first workout
