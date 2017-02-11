Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Lovie previews spring ball
Sat, 02/11/2017 - 7:33am | Matt Daniels

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith talked about reasons why the Illini will start spring practice on Valentine's Day, how the depth is across the program and other topics ahead of Tuesday's first workout

Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette
