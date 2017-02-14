Davion Hedrick sentenced to 15 years
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 4:06pm | Heather Coit
Davion Hedrick is sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Tom Difanis for the dismemberment of Ashley Gibson. The sentencing hearing took place at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
